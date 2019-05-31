Ecuador Situation Report – March 2019

Flows of Venezuelan refugees and migrants to Ecuador were unusually low in March due to the Inter-Ministerial Agreements 0001/2019 and 0002/2019, as well as the protests and roadblocks by indigenous groups in Colombia.

New cases of arbitrary returns of Venezuelan nationals emerged at the Rumichaca international border. The cases were registered with the Ombudsman, who has taken legal action before a judicial court in Tulcán.

On 27 March, the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of an interim measure filed for by the Ombudsman's Office, reversing the prerequisite of certified criminal records for the Venezuelan population to enter into the Ecuadorian territory

63,291 persons received humanitarian assistance1-2

20,842 persons received protection assistance

752 persons received socio-economic and cultural integration assistance

In total, 84,885 persons received assistance

34% of the persons who received assistance were women and over 45% were children and adolescents

671 civil servants benefited from capacity-building activities

28,000 persons accessed key information on promotion and protection of rights.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

During the reporting period, refugee and migrant flows from Venezuela have remained relatively low through the regular border entry points, given that Inter-Ministerial Agreements 0001/2019 and 0002/2019 continued to be implemented. In addition, the incoming flows were unusually low at the Rumichaca International Bridge due to the continued protests and blocking of the routes to Ecuador by the indigenous groupsin Popoyan, Colombia. This generated increased arrivals in the province of Sucumbíos through the San Miguel border crossing point.

On March 12, a case related to the arbitrary return of 12 Venezuelan citizens was presented at the judicial court in Tulcán. The 12 Venezuelan nationals were arrested and returned to Colombia when they tried to cross the border irregularly near to Rumichaca, Tulcán. The Ombudsman's Office recorded the event and initiated the corresponding legal actions before a judicial court, urging the State to observe the principles of prohibition of collective expulsion of persons, nonrefoulement and guarantees of rights. Among the arbitrarily returned persons, cases of pregnant women and persons in need of international protection were identified. These cases were attended to by the members of the GTRM at the border and their regular access to the territory was eventually guaranteed.

During the reporting period, the Ombudsman's Office, together with civil society organizations, applied to the Constitutional Court for an interim measure against Inter-Ministerial Agreements 001/2019 and 002/2019 limiting the access of the Venezuelan nationals to Ecuador. On 27 March the Constitutional Court ruled on the unconstitutionality of the interposed measures, reversing both ministerial measures and temporarily suspending the prerequisite of criminal records for the Venezuelan population to enter into the Ecuadorian territory. The judgement was implemented at the border points from the 29 March, leading to a reduction in cases needing assistance to access the territory.