06 Sep 2019

Ecuador Situation Report - June 2019

Report
from R4V, Grupo de Trabajo sobre Personas Refugiadas y Migrantes
Published on 06 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (381.64 KB)

• Due to the implementation of new migratory requirements in Peru, peaks of entries and exits of Venezuelans were observed from 11th to 16th June; reaching 8,100 entries registered on 14th June at the northern border and more than 6,300 exits registered at the Huaquillas border.

• During this period, GTRM members activated contingency actions to respond to the emergency.

• Starting from 15th June, the daily average (approx. 2,700) of entries remained steady.

• 141,878 people assisted in total

• 99,606 people received humanitarian assistance.

• 39,795 people received protection assistance.

• 2,477 people were assisted on economic, social and cultural inclusion.

• 34% of people assisted were women and 40% children and adolescents.

• 1,314 public servers were trained on human rights, human mobility, access to refugee status and child protection.

