Ecuador Situation Report - July 2019

• On 26 July 2019, the Executive Decree 826 and subsequent Inter-ministerial Agreement 103/2019 were issued by the Ecuadorian government.

• These instruments first establish a humanitarian visa1 requirement for Venezuelan citizens wishing to enter Ecuador, taking effect starting from the 26th August 2019. A regularization process for Venezuelans who reside in Ecuador and comply with the established requirements2 was also announced.

• During the month of July, a daily average of 1,500 entries of Venezuelan refugees and migrants was registered.

• 120,788 people assisted in total3-4.

• 99,884 people received humanitarian assistance.

• 19,222 people received protection assistance.

• 1,682 people were assisted on economic, social and cultural integration.

• 34% of people assisted were women and 40% children and adolescents.

• 611 public servers were trained on human rights, human mobility and access to asylum, and child protection.