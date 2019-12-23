Ecuador Situation Report - August 2019

• On 26 August, the visa requirement for Venezuelans to access the Ecuadorian territory entered into force, as established by the Executive Degree 826 and the Inter-Ministerial agreement 000103/2019. Some peaks in regular entries were registered the previous days before the measure was implemented.

• From 26 August, regular entries of Venezuelan refugees and migrants through the northern and southern borders decreased significantly, with less than 30 daily entries registered until the end of the month.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

During the reporting period, the influx of Venezuelan refugees and migrants entering Ecuador increased until 26 August, when a humanitarian visa requirement was established to enter Ecuador. Entries of approximately 86,000 Venezuelans were registered through the different border points, with daily peaks of 6,000 people the days before the measure entered into force. Less than 30 daily entries were registered from 26 August until the end of the month.

A Contingency Plan for the Province of Carchi, in which the members of the local GTRM and local authorities participated, was activated some days before the implementation of the humanitarian visa requirement. The plan included emergency measures in the expectation that the influx of refugees and migrants allowed to enter without a visa until August 25 could increase. Among others, the following measures were implemented: increase of front desks at the Migration offices, 24- hour operation, strengthening health care points, and installation of temporary rest spaces. On the other hand, it was reported that the authorities deployed police controls in 36 irregular crossing points.

From 26 August (00:00 hours) until the end of the month, the entries of Venezuelans into Ecuadorian territory dropped to a daily average of approximately 30 people. The implementation of the measure caused some 400 Venezuelans to be stranded on the northern border (Rumichaca) and around 250 on the southern border (Huaquillas) during the days following the implementation of the humanitarian visa requirement.

The visa of exception for humanitarian reasons is valid for two years and is processed, initially, online through the Virtual Consulate on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador. Once the application form is completed and if the requirements5 are met, a payment of USD 50 for the form is made. Then, the incumbent is placed to be interviewed at the consulates in Caracas, Bogota or Lima. For Venezuelans in Ecuador, this procedure will be carried out at the offices of the Foreign Ministry nationwide. Citizens who entered Ecuador between July 26 and August 25 may apply to other visas that are provided by the Human Mobility Law.

Through the Executive Decree 826, a process of regularization of Venezuelan citizens who already reside in Ecuador and who meet several requirements (having entered Ecuador regularly until 26 August 2019, not having any criminal records, and presenting a passport), was also announced to enter into force on 26 October.