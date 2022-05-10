Skip to main content
Ecuador
Ecuador - Severe weather (WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2022)
- On 7 May, heavy rain and hailstorm affected Quito, the capital of Ecuador, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, one person died, and three people have been injured in a severe weather-related incident.
- On 10-11 May, more heavy rain is forecast across the Quito area.
