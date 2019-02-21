Ecuador - Severe weather (National authorities, PAHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Feb 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has affected Ecuador over the last few days causing floods and rivers to overflow, especially in Los Rios Province.
- Due to the heavy rainfall and the overflow of Portoviejo River (Los Rios Province), 254 people received humanitarian assistance. The areas most affected have been La Delia and El Colorado but also the provinces of Santa Ana Canton and Manabí.
- So far, media report 14 fatalities, nearly 1 000 houses and more than 900 hectares of agricultural land affected.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall could still affect several areas of Ecuador, including the most affected province of Los Rios.