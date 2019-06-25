25 Jun 2019

Ecuador - Severe weather (INAMHI, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jun 2019

  • Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and caused several rivers across Ecuador to break their banks.

  • Media report one person dead, one missing and another injured following a landslide on 22 June in Banos de Agua Santa (Tungurahua province, central Ecuador). Local authorities evacuated 145 people from the affected area. Road infrastructure and four houses have also been damaged.

  • Flooding also hit the community of Juive Grande, where people affected by the eruption of Tunguarhua volcano had been resettled. Moderate rainfall is forecast over Banos de Agua Santa on 25-26 June.

