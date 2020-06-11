Ecuador - Sangay volcanic eruption (IGEPN, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)

Sangay volcano, located in central Ecuador, started an eruptive phase on 8 June. A pyroclastic flow descended trough the south-east flank (río Volcán) and an ash column up to 7,000 metres high moved southwestward.

Widespread ashfall reached the provinces of Chimborazo, Los Ríos, Guayas, Santa Elena and Morona Santiago.

According to media reports, the Guayaquil airport (Guayas Province) suspended flights on 9 June and roads were closed to traffic in some parts of Los Rios and Chimborazo provinces .