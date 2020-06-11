Ecuador

Ecuador - Sangay volcanic eruption (IGEPN, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)

  • Sangay volcano, located in central Ecuador, started an eruptive phase on 8 June. A pyroclastic flow descended trough the south-east flank (río Volcán) and an ash column up to 7,000 metres high moved southwestward.

  • Widespread ashfall reached the provinces of Chimborazo, Los Ríos, Guayas, Santa Elena and Morona Santiago.

  • According to media reports, the Guayaquil airport (Guayas Province) suspended flights on 9 June and roads were closed to traffic in some parts of Los Rios and Chimborazo provinces .

  • People have been advised to not stay close to the danger area and to wear the masks in the ashfall affected areas.

