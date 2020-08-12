Ecuador + 1 more
Ecuador: Remote gaps and needs exercise report, June 2020
Attachments
Methodology
- In the current context of COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Logistics Cluster performed a remote Gaps and
- Needs Analysis(GNA) for Ecuador to provide guidance on the most efficient logistics coordination mechanisms
- to address the current constraints faced by in country responders. This initiative wasthe product of a decision
- between the Global Logistics Cluster, the WFP Regional Bureau of Panama and the WFP Ecuador Country
- Office following the strong impact of COVID-19 on humanitarian activities and upcoming operational needs.
- The detailed methodology of the GNA was shared in the Concept Note of the exercise1
- .
- Due to the exceptional international measures affecting movements of staff and the time constraint, the GNA
- was conducted remotely in 2 weeks (1-14 June 2020).
- An email invitation2 was sent to 29 humanitarian actors3
- all 11 active members of the Logistics Working Group (LWG) and 17 actors identified in the Humanitarian Response Plan and facilitated through OCHA. A total of 17 expressions of interest were received and 16 online meetings were held in one-week timeframe. Based on the feedback from the interviews, key information on humanitarian activities in-country and extended researches on the private sector capacities, the analysis formulates recommendations on the most adequate solutions to strengthen the humanitarian logistics response in Ecuador. The exercise was conducted in Spanish, but the final analysis is produced in English to facilitate information sharing at national, regional and global levels. The key findings of the GNA will be translated to Spanish.