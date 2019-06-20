20 Jun 2019

Ecuador: Rapid Assessment of Markets - Information Gathering Report

Report
from World Vision
Published on 25 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.87 MB)

Introduction

In recent years, Ecuador has experienced significant population growth, which is mainly due to the migration of citizens of other nationalities. According to figures from the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, Ecuador is the third country in the number of Venezuelan citizens in Latin America and the Caribbean (after Colombia and Peru). From 2015 until the end of 2018, around 262,000 Venezuelan people have settled in the country, which means 1.9% of the Ecuadorian population, of which 97,000 have managed to regularize their immigration status (they have a visa) according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility. In August 2018, there was a very high migratory flow, reaching more than 6,000 people per day.

This phenomenon allows makes that markets become a core scenario for the commercialization of basic products in a number of business, which are the income source for millions of people, and their main source of essential foods, hence their importance with regard to the livelihoods of people, since they make it possible for them to generate sufficient resources to cover their own needs and those of their home in order to continue living in a sustainable and dignified way.
The functioning of the systems and the market places can be significantly limited by a number of crises or disturbances, such as natural disasters or migratory conflicts, which affect the ability of people to access basic products that are essential for their lives.

Purpose

The Rapid Assessment of Markets (RAM) seeks to develop an overall and basic picture of the situation of the main markets in the wake of a crisis. The assessment helps to strengthen the analysis prior to the intervention because it provides data on the markets that, in turn, are essential for the adoption of informed decisions with regard to the most appropriate type of transfer mechanism in case of assistance (International Federation of Societies of the Red Cross and Red Crescent).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.