Ecuador - Protests and social unrest, update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2022)

Following an attack to a military and police convoy by a group of indigenous protesters in the amazon province of Sucumbíos, President Guillermo Lasso decided to suspend the dialogue between the Government and the Indigenous movement.
In Quito, shortages of domestic gas and food are reported while other cities also report shortages of fuel and medical supplies for hospitals as main key roads continue blocked by the protesters, despite the call for open humanitarian corridors.
The public oil sector, private producers of flowers and dairy products, tourism and other businesses have declared losses amounting to USD 500 million.