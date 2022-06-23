Ecuador – Protests and social unrest (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 June 2022)

Protests take increasingly violent turn in several parts of the country, clashes between Indigenous protesters and police being reported. In the cities of Ambato and Ibarra, potable water systems have been contaminated by protesters leaving the cities without water service.
A group made up of Ecuador's universities, the Catholic Church and delegations of the United Nations, the EU, and the Organization of American States, among 300 other institutions, has called on the government and indigenous groups to "reach agreements to deal with the serious economic, social and political crisis that Ecuador is going through."
Quito is virtually paralyzed amid increasing signs of food and fuel shortages. According to trade unions, up to date USD 100 million in losses have been registered in produce and export activities due to blockades, while USD 2 million losses are reported in the dairy industry (about 4,000 litres of milk wasted daily).