Ecuador – Protests and social unrest (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2022)

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) are leading the protests to demand social and economic reforms amid rising inflation, unemployment, poverty and inequality. Indigenous groups have been joined by students and workers, as well as other social organizations. Protests are all over the country and blocked roads are causing huge economic losses and scarcity of products. Clashes with security forces during the protests have left at least 43 people injured and 37 have been arrested. Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in three provinces. DG ECHO is following closely the situation and assessing the impact on the most vulnerable in terms of insecurity and access to basic services.