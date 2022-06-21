Ecuador – Protests and social unrest (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2022)

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) are leading the protests to demand social and economic reforms amid rising inflation, unemployment, poverty and inequality. Indigenous groups have been joined by students and workers, as well as other social organizations. Protests are all over the country and blocked roads are causing huge economic losses and scarcity of products. Clashes with security forces during the protests have left at least 43 people injured and 37 have been arrested. Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in three provinces. DG ECHO is following closely the situation and assessing the impact on the most vulnerable in terms of insecurity and access to basic services.
Related Content
Ecuador + 2 more
Tendencias nacionales: el desplazamiento forzado hacia Ecuador 2022
Ecuador: Encuesta RMS: Resultados de Shelter (Junio 2022)
Ecuador + 1 more
Construyendo evidencia sobre la integración de los programas de transferencia de efectivo dentro de la gestión de casos de violencia de género para fortalecer la respuesta a la violencia íntima de pareja para migrantes y refugiados urbanos en Ecuador
Ecuador + 4 more