23 Feb 2019

Ecuador / Peru - Earthquake (DG ECHO, Nat. Secretariat for Risk Management and Emergency-SNGRE, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Feb 2019 View Original

On 22 February 2019 at 10:17 UTC (11:17 CET) an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.5 and depth of 130 km hit western Ecuador, near the border with Peru. The area is scarcely populated; 46 000 people live within 100 km from the epicentre. As of 22 February, it has been reported that 5 people have been injured and a minor damage to buildings has been observed. Several aftershocks have been reported, which may potentially cause landslides, especially in the areas recently affected by the heavy rainfall. ERCC is closely monitoring the situation.

