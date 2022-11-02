Ecuador: Penitentiary unrest - Final Report, DREF operation no. MDREC017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Ecuador is experiencing a serious prison crisis of a structural nature characterized by unprecedented levels of violence within prisons. In 2021, a total of 329 prison inmates were killed in clashes between organized crime gangs in various prisons across the country; the highest number of deaths recorded among the prison population in the history of Ecuador.

There was a marked decrease in the frequency of incidents of unrest in the country's prisons between November 2021, when the Emergency Plan of Action for this DREF operation was published, and 31 January 2022, particularly in the targeted provinces of Guayas, Cotopaxi, Los Rios and Azuay, a situation that could have rapidly changed. Authorities reported sporadic, although isolated, cases of violence during the timeframe of this Plan of Action. During a government minister's visit to the prison on 28 December 2021, riot alerts were triggered by protests among the prison population due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. While the state of emergency in the prison system ended that same day (28 December 2021), the armed forces continued to provide security and support to the National Police outside penitentiaries.

As part of this DREF operation, the Ecuadorian Red Cross (ERC) continuously monitored violence within the prison system and related crime rates including turf wars, settling of scores related to micro-trafficking, clashes between organized criminal gangs, and increase in robberies resulting in death which indicated higher levels of violence in popular urban sectors (streets, neighbourhoods, restaurants, shopping malls) in Guayas.

This operation was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the arrival of the Omicron variant in Ecuador in early 2022. While no data from official sources exist, the high levels of COVID-19 infections in prisons were mainly attributed to the overcrowded conditions and limited prison infrastructure. As of 22 September 2021, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, 93 per cent of the prison population nationwide had been vaccinated and 7 per cent had refused the vaccine.