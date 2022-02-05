Ecuador: Penitentiary unrest - DREF Operation Update no. 1, DREF operation no. MDREC017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In 2021, a total of 329 incarcerated people died in clashes between organized crime gangs in different penitentiaries across the country. This is the highest annual figure registered in the history of the prison population in Ecuador. In response to the penitentiary situation, the Government of Ecuador presented a "prison system pacification" plan that also aims to reduce the number of violent deaths on the streets of the country.

Since the presentation of the emergency plan of action for this DREF operation in November 2021 until 31 January 2022, there has been a considerable fall in the frequency of disturbances in the country's penitentiaries, particularly in the targeted provinces of Guayas, Cotopaxi, Los Rios and Azuay. Although, given the rapidly changing dynamics in the incarcerated population, the possibility of a new upswing is possible. During this time, sporadic cases of violence have been registered, classified by State authorities as isolated situations. An incarcerated person died in the Regional Prison of Guayas on 28 December 2021, the same day in which the riot alerts were activated during the visit of the Minister of Government to the penitentiary as incarcerated people protested their dissatisfaction with the attention for increasing COVID-19 cases in the prison population. Although the state of exception in the prison system ended that same day (28 December 2021), the Armed Forces continue to provide security and support the National Police outside the penitentiaries.

As part of this DREF operation, the Ecuadorian Red Cross (ERC) continues to monitor the violence in the penitentiary system and linked crime rates. In Guayas, territorial disputes, settling of scores for microtrafficking, confrontation of organized criminal gangs and an increase of robberies ending in fatalities indicate an increased level of violence in popular urban sectors (streets, neighbourhoods, restaurants, shopping centres).

This operation has also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent entry of the Omicron variant into Ecuador. A total of 75% of its population is current vaccinated with two doses. In the weeks after the end-of-year holidays, there was an exponential increase in the number of positive cases with 42,000 confirmed cases between 9 to 15 January. As a result, national and local authorities declared 80 per cent of the country's cantons in red (based on a three-colour traffic light system) and reinforced biosecurity measures that limited movement and reduced capacity in various service establishments, as well as sending a large part of the working and educational population to virtual and/or work-from-home activities.

A no-cost extension will enable to the ERC to modify some actions to better reflect the decrease in large-scale penitentiary unrest (until 31 January 2022) and the recent COVID-19 protection measures that have limited access and planned actions (particularly the modality of in-person activities).