Ecuador - Landslides (INHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2021)

  • Widespread landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Zamora Chinchipe Province (southeastern Ecuador) over the past few days, resulting in casualties.
  • According to media reports, on 22 October, a landslide event hit the Loja-Zamora road leading to two fatalities and four people missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Province.

