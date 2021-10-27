Skip to main content
Ecuador
Ecuador - Landslides (INHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2021)
- Widespread landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Zamora Chinchipe Province (southeastern Ecuador) over the past few days, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, on 22 October, a landslide event hit the Loja-Zamora road leading to two fatalities and four people missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Province.
