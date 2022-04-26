Ecuador: Health Infographic 2021

In 2021, the main challenge of the Ministry of Public Health - MHP was the vaccination plan, in order to face the COVID19 pandemic. The goal was to reach more than 70% of vaccinated people. Within this framework, the challenge was that refugees and migrants had equal access to the vaccine.

With the support of UNHCR and the GTRM, it was possible to a) develop a mechanism that allows access to vaccination against COVID19 by the population in human mobility, regardless of their migratory status and under equal conditions as the local population; b) create to support group for the Vaccination Plan in the GTRM (led by UNHCR and IOM) that allowed: (a) develop a communication plan with communities targeting people in human mobility to promote access to vaccination, (b) support to strengthen the capacity of the MHP for the implementation of the plan, and, (c) support in the territorial deployment of the vaccination plan.

The results were significant, given that 257,639 Venezuelans received at least one dose of the COVID19 vaccine, and 212,353 Venezuelans have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, UNHCR continued to support the response to COVID19, as well as to strengthen primary health care programs that were affected by the pandemic.