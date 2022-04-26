Ecuador: Habitability Year 2021

Housing is among the three greatest needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Ecuador. Housing context has only been aggravated, the increase in economic precariousness and competition for access to affordable housing between refugees, migrants and Ecuadorians has led to an increase in xenophobia and abuse against the PoC and a worsening of their living conditions. UNHCR 2021 intervention focused on more sustainable solutions by improving access to housing to ensure safe, dignified, and adequate lodging. UNHCR as part of a broader protection response seeks to facilitate the synergies with community-based protection and livelihoods through the improvement of community and public spaces to enhance the quality of life and the social integration of the PoC and host communities.