Ecuador: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018

SITUATION

Ecuador hosts many refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing violence in Colombia, as well as Venezuelans seeking shelter from the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela. As of August, more than 60,000 Colombians and approximately 250,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Ecuador, many of whom were in need of food, health and nutrition assistance, according to the Government of Ecuador and relief actors.

Many Venezuelans are transiting through Ecuador to other countries in the region, including Peru and Chile, while others are seeking longerterm shelter in Ecuador. Various immigration restrictions imposed by countries around the region in response to the influx of Venezuelans continue to impact migration flows in Ecuador.