Ecuador: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2018
SITUATION
Ecuador hosts many refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing violence in Colombia, as well as Venezuelans seeking shelter from the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela. As of August, more than 60,000 Colombians and approximately 250,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Ecuador, many of whom were in need of food, health and nutrition assistance, according to the Government of Ecuador and relief actors.
Many Venezuelans are transiting through Ecuador to other countries in the region, including Peru and Chile, while others are seeking longerterm shelter in Ecuador. Various immigration restrictions imposed by countries around the region in response to the influx of Venezuelans continue to impact migration flows in Ecuador.
Ecuador also remains prone to natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, droughts and volcanic eruptions. Extreme weather events resulting from climate change exacerbate these disasters and adversely impact food security and water availability in the country.
RESPONSE
USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide as many as 30,000 foodinsecure Venezuelans, Colombian refugees and host community members with food vouchers that allow households to purchase local, nutritious foods. The vouchers are designed to meet approximately 40 percent of household monthly food needs for six months. With FFP support, WFP also facilitates community dialogue and training on topics such as nutrition, dietary diversity and preparation of healthy meals.
In April 2016, an earthquake struck Ecuador’s northern coast. FFP immediately supported WFP’s emergency response by providing food vouchers to 20,000 earthquake-affected people in urgent need of emergency food assistance.