Ecuador: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 21, 2020

Ecuador hosts increasing numbers of Venezuelans sheltering from the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela, as well as refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing violence in Colombia. Many of these communities remain in need of food assistance

SITUATION

• Deteriorating conditions in Venezuela have contributed to increasing numbers of Venezuelans seeking assistance in Ecuador. As of December 2019, more than 365,000 Venezuelans were estimated to be sheltering in Ecuador, many of whom were in need of food, health and nutrition assistance, according to the according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V ).

• Since 2018, more than 1.47 million Venezuelan migrants have entered Ecuador, the majority of whom transited through Ecuador to other South American countries, including Peru and Chile, Government of Ecuador (GoE) officials report. Various immigration restrictions imposed by countries in the region in response to the influx of Venezuelans migrants continue to impact migration flows in Ecuador, resulting in increasing numbers of Venezuelans sheltering in Ecuador.

Additionally, GoE changes to visa requirements in July 2019 have resulted in a decrease of the number of Venezuelans entering Ecuador via formal border crossings points.

• In addition, Colombians fleeing ongoing violence in Colombia continue to seek assistance in Ecuador. As of March 2020, the GoE reports that nearly 140,000 Colombian migrants have sought shelter in Ecuador since 2010, many of whom are vulnerable and in need of assistance, according to relief actors.

• Ecuador also remains prone to natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, droughts and volcanic eruptions, which can exacerbate food insecurity in the country