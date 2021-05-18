Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods (SNGRE, INAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 May 2021)
Heavy rain was reported on 15-16 May in Cuenca Canton (Azuay Province, southern Ecuador), resulting in flooding and river overflow.
The National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) reports 34 citizens displaced to four evacuation shelters and 461 affected people that require humanitarian assistance. The overflow of Tarqui River has damaged nearly 70 houses.
Moderate rain is forecast over Cuenca on 18-19 May.