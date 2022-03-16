Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods (PAHO, SNGRE, Babahoyo Municipality, INAMHI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)
Floods caused by the overflow of Clementina River were reported on 11 March in Babahoyo Municipality (Los Rios Province, central-western Ecuador). According to the report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 250 families have been affected, while two households were pre-emptively evacuated in La Concepcion Locality. Light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast on 16-17 March over most of Ecuador.