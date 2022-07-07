Ecuador - Floods (NOAA-CPC, PAHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rain has affected several Provinces of the country, causing floods, rivers overflowing, and landslides, that resulted in casualties and damage.

Several rivers overflowed across different localities of the country mainly affecting the provinces of Pastaza, Zamora Chinchipe, Azuay and Tungurahua.

According to media reports, at least three people have died, one in Cañar Province, one in Azuay, and another in Chimborazo, approximately 200 houses have been affected following floods and severe weather-related incidents.