Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods (INHAMI, SINGRE, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2022)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several Provinces of Ecuador over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in evacuations and damage. The most affected Provinces are: Azuay, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Los Ríos and Pichincha.
- According to media and the National Risks and Emergencies Management Service (SINGRE), in Azuay Province, almost 30 people have been evacuated and three houses have been damaged or destroyed. In Cotopaxi Province, eight bridges have been damaged or destroyed, isolating at least 15,000 people.
- Furthermore, more than 50 people have been affected and 33 houses damaged across the Provinces of El Oro, Loya and Pichincha.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Ecuador.