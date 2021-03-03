Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods (Government of Ecuador, INAMHI Ecuador, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2021)
Heavy rain that occurred from 28 February to 1 March, caused flooding and rivers overflow in Manabí Province (western Ecuador), resulting in casualties.
According to the Government of Ecuador, about 80 families have been displaced in Santa Rita Parish. Several houses and public infrastructures have been damaged, isolating many communities. Water disruptions have been reported across Manabí Province, according to media.
On 3-4 March, light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Ecuador, including Manabí.