Ecuador: Floods - DREF Plan of Action, DREF operation n° MDREC018

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides have affected Ecuador, particularly Guayas, Cotopaxi, El Oro and Los Ríos, since rains started on 28 January 2022.

According to the Quito Municipality's local authorities, flooding struck in western parts of the city after 75 mm of rain fell in a short period during the afternoon of 31 January 2022. This is the highest rainfall intensity seen since 2003. Rains triggered mud and rock flows that rapidly descended the slopes of the Pichincha Volcano that overlooks the capital city, carving a path of destruction through the streets of the Capital that destroyed homes, swept cars away and damaged infrastructure. The floods caused damages and landslides, affecting 550 people (160 families), causing 28 deaths, 52 injured, and one person missing in Quito.

Due to the level of affectation in the Capital, on 4 February 2021, in a session of the Metropolitan Council of Quito, a state of emergency was declared.2 The Emergency Operations Committees are active with the participation of the main actors of the system to evaluate and plan response actions. The authorities have not declared an emergency in other areas, apart from the Metropolitan District of Quito, because the most severe damages were reported in the capital.