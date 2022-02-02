Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods and landslides, update (INHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 February 2022)
The number of casualties is increasing following the landslide triggered by heavy rain in the La Gasca area (neighbourhood of Quito).
According to the authorities, 23 people have died, 15 are reportedly missing and 49 others have been injured. In addition, several buildings and roads have been affected by widespread floods across parts of Quito.
Local and national authorities are providing assistance to the affected population.
On 2-3 February, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of central-western Ecuador, including the Quito area.