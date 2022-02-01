Ecuador
Ecuador - Floods and landslides (INAMHI, BBC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Ecuador (in particular the Quito Capital City area) over the past 24 hours, causing floods, mudflows and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- Media report, as of 1 February, 11 fatalities occurred in La Gasca (a neighborhood of Quito) due to a landslide. In addition, media report 15 injured and approximately 200 affected people and several damaged houses across the Quito area, due to floods and mudflows.
- Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country, including the Quito Capital City.