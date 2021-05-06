Ecuador

Ecuador - Floods and landslide (INAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2021)

  • Since the beginning of May, heavy rain has been affecting Imbabura Province (northern Ecuador), causing floods and a landslide.

  • According to media reports, one person died after a landslide occurred in Otavalo Canton. Several houses and sections of the road network have been damaged by flooding across Ibarra City.

  • On 6-8 May, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast for central and eastern Ecuador, including Imbabura Province.

