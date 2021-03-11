Ecuador

Ecuador - Flash flood (INHAMI Ecuador, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On late 8 March and early 9 March, heavy rain caused flash floods in Guayaquil City (Guayas Province, western coast of central Ecuador), which resulted in widespread damage.
  • According to media, a number of people have been displaced and several houses and roads have been damaged.
  • Moderate rain is forecast over most of Ecuador on 11-12 March, including Guayaquil.

Related Content