Ecuador
Ecuador - Flash flood (INHAMI Ecuador, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2021)
- On late 8 March and early 9 March, heavy rain caused flash floods in Guayaquil City (Guayas Province, western coast of central Ecuador), which resulted in widespread damage.
- According to media, a number of people have been displaced and several houses and roads have been damaged.
- Moderate rain is forecast over most of Ecuador on 11-12 March, including Guayaquil.
