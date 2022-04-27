Ecuador: Emergency Shelter Infographic 2021

Access to temporary emergency shelter continues to be an essential need on the borders and in urban areas, in addition, in most localities there are no specialized shelters for SGBV, NNA and LGBTIQ+. Temporary shelters are a vital mechanism during displacement to prevent homelessness, protection risks, allow to recover personal security, protect the health and well-being of refugees and migrants. UNHCR, in response to the needs, seeks to increase the capacity and quality of temporary shelters through the improvement in infrastructure, provision of equipment, technical staff to meet minimum humanitarian standards and the strengthening of capacities in protection and management of shelters. In 2021, UNHCR supported 4 implementing partners with the resources to guarantee the safety and security of PoC in 7 temporary shelters nationwide. In addition, 28 temporary shelters were beneficiated with specific improvements in infrastructure and equipment. UNHCR led three workshops on capacity building in management and protection aimed at staff and institutions that provide services to temporary emergency shelters.