Ecuador: Covid-19, 21 April 2020 – Update 1

Situational Highlights

• State of exception throughout national territory continues and the Government announced that work activities are suspended until end of April throughout the country. UNHCR and its partners have continuity plans that will ensure that critical protection activities are maintained, including provision of life-saving assistance through CBI; identification and referral of vulnerable cases, communication with communities through emergency phone lines to provide information on available health and other services; advocacy and legal orientation to ensure access to asylum; inclusion of people of concern in public programmes or services, such as shelters and food or hygiene assistance delivery.

• UNHCR is advocating for Colombians and Venezuelans infected or at risk of infection of COVID-19 to be included in government plans for isolation and quarantine. However, the lack of shelter poses serious problems for people who need to self-isolate.

• The restrictive measures implemented by the government and their economic impact have particularly severe consequences for persons of concern who have been forced to cease their income generating activities, particularly in the informal sector, and therefore are unable to afford to cover their basic needs, such as rent and food. Evictions and a general concern for food security have been reported. This has impacted not only newly arrived people, but also those already settled in Ecuador for several years, disrupting their integration process.

UNHCR’s Response

Besides funding reallocation exercises, UNHCR Ecuador received USD 800,000 to specifically address the COVID-19 emergency. UNHCR Ecuador finished its programme criticality and re-prioritization exercise in the face of COVID- 19.

Priority will be given to:

➢ delivery of life-saving assistance (cash -CBI, and core relief items-CRI);

➢ provision of reliable information on preventing measures against COVID-19 and available services.

➢ border and protection monitoring

➢ access to the asylum system;

➢ protection of persons with specific protection needs, and mental and physical health of persons of concern; and

➢ provision and equipment (for COVID-19) of emergency shelters.

All 21 partner budgets have been revised in detail to identify savings from cancelled and postponed activities, in consultation with partners.