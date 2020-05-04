Ecuador + 2 more

In Ecuador, a coordinated humanitarian response to COVID-19

In Ecuador, one of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, the UN and its partners have launched a humanitarian response featuring more than 300 activities in a far-reaching effort to leave no one behind.

According to official data, as of 1 May, Ecuador has 26,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,063 confirmed deaths, with another 1,606 recorded deaths that are likely linked to COVID-19.

