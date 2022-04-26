Ecuador: Community-based Protection Infographic 2021

According to available data, almost 80% of our PoC population live in urban areas, sharing spaces and challenges with host communities. UNHCR Ecuador has therefore adjusted its CBP strategy to promote the socioeconomic inclusion, mostly though the empowerment of community groups and leaderships. 97 of these community groups have been supported. In addition, 598 community organizations have been trained in asylum and refugee processes.

Peaceful coexistence is the cornerstone enabling sustainable inclusion processes. In 2021, community initiatives have been implemented in 229 communities. In addition, 113 peaceful coexistence projects have been developed. Some of these initiatives led to joint planification exercises between the host and refugee communities, such as in 14 communities. Moreover, UNHCR and its partners supported the revitalization of 78 community meeting spaces, enabling the development of joint planning processes.