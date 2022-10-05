Ecuador: Civil Unrest - Operation Update No. 1 - DREF n° MDREC020

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Through this Operations Update, the Ecuadorian Red Cross (ERC) aims to request an extension of the implementation timeframe for this DREF for two additional months, for a total of 5 months (new end date: 30 November) without increasing the budget nor targets. This extension will allow the completion of the activities proposed in the original plan of action.

Given the country's current context, in terms of social mobilizations and public security, the state and the indigenous movement's social organizations are currently in negotiations. Negotiations are expected to end on 12 October, with no certainty of a positive outcome. The risk of social unrest persists in the country.

In addition, due to several factors, it has not been possible to purchase the required equipment in the timeframe established for the implementation of the DREF. Among the factors are:

• Due to the protests, the country risk index increased by 90 points, reaching a record high of 1,600 points on 15 June. This caused, among other things, a decrease in imports and an increase in the price of products.

• Limited number of suppliers offering products included in the DREF.

• Suppliers withdrew from the tender due to product shortages.

• High prices of the products offered.

• To comply with the procurement processes established by both the Ecuadorian Red Cross and the IFRC, it was necessary to make an additional effort to search for suppliers, which delayed the procurement process.

Finally, the target for mental health and psychosocial support and restoring family links services has not been met for several reasons:

• The validation of the MHPSS Referral Guide with the Provincial Boards took longer than expected.

• Due to the insecurity situation in the country and in order not to put members of the Ecuadorian Red Cross (volunteers and staff) at risk, it was necessary to suspend some MHPSS programmed activities.

• Failure to provide RFL care to the extent required in the DREF due to lack of equipment.

During the outreach, mental health and psychosocial support services will be provided to people from institutions that were involved in the civil unrest in one way or another. Care may also be provided if social unrest continues during this period.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), representing the 18 indigenous peoples and 15 indigenous nationalities, called on 24 May 2022, in addition to civil and social organisations and the population in general, to join the mobilisation with a national strike that officially began in the early hours of 13 June 2022, to demonstrate against the measures of the national government. Among the main demands made by the social organisations were the following: access to intercultural education, health services and the supply of medicines, the creation of opportunities and job stability.

Social mobilisations were concentrated in 22 provinces and more than 70 cantons nationwide. The main provinces affected were the following: Imbabura, Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, Chimborazo, Bolívar, Pastaza, Azuay,

Guayas, and Sucumbíos. The main measure taken by the demonstrators was the closure of roads, which had repercussions in the communities in terms of lack of access to food, medicine, gas, among others.

Although the demonstrations were nationwide, the largest concentration of demonstrators was in the city of Quito, in the province of Pichincha, as this is the political capital of the country.