Ecuador: Civil Unrest (MDREC014) DREF Operation

A. Situation context

Description of the disaster

Following the 1 October 2019 issue of Executive Decree No. 883 that contains a series of economic measures, the first manifestations of public discontentment began on the morning of 3 October 2019 in 24 provinces of Ecuador. Transport associations led the protest by blocking 110 interprovincial roads and main thoroughfares in the country’s largest cities.

On 3 October, the President issued a state of emergency for 60 days, which the Constitutional Court approved and decreased to 30 days. A curfew was issued on 8 October for areas near government buildings.

According to official data from the Ministry of Government, as of 7 October, 477 people have been detained. On 7 October, the mayor of the capital city Quito has declared an emergency.

An estimate of more than 200,000 people mobilized to demand the suspension of the measures.1 As of 5 October, different indigenous peoples from the Andes and Amazon started their march towards Quito; one group arrived on 7 October.

Educational activities have been suspended in the country since 7 October. Strategic services, such as communication activities and the functioning of the Quito International Airport, were disabled, but are now operational. Many of the bus terminals are paralyzed due to the road blockages, leaving people unable to reach their destinations.