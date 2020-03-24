Ecuador: Civil Unrest (MDREC014) DREF Final Report

A. Situation context

Description of the disaster

A series of demonstrations flared up across the country’s main cities, in early October 2019, following the announcement of a government Executive Decree containing economic measures. This situation triggered protests by social organizations and the general population, who took to the streets and blocked main roads, caused clashes and looting and paralyzed activities.

According to Ministry of Government data, 1,507 people were injured, 1,330 protesters were arrested, 6 people died, and 132 roads were blocked.

During this period, the varying scenarios that changed on an hour basis and from day to day, created an atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity that led to isolated criminal acts. This in turn led the office of the President of the Republic to declare a state of emergency across the country, and a few days later to impose a curfew in the capital city in order to ensure the citizenry's security and that of strategic sectors nationwide.

The demonstrations continued despite these measures, heeding the call of indigenous groups to join in road blockages across the country and to head to the capital city to continue with protests. After ten days of strikes, country authorities created a space for dialogue between the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) representatives and national cabinet members. As a result of this dialogue, mediated by the United Nations (UN), the Decree was repealed, and the parties agreed to craft a new Decree that considered the interests of different social groups in the country. Conditions in the country, now, are back to normal.

Summary of the current response

Summary of the Host National Society

Ecuadorian Red Cross (ERC) immediately activated a nationwide Contingency Plan in order to ensure the safety of its volunteer staff as well as deliver pre-hospital care and psychosocial support services to those who required it during demonstrations in different cities across the country.

A total of 307 people, including paramedics, volunteers and hired staff, were involved in providing assistance in 19 provinces. Working in rotating shifts, this staff delivered pre-hospital care (PHC), basic first aid (BFA), psychosocial support (PSS) services and other support to people in different situations of vulnerability, always based on Safer Access and Operational Safety guidelines to ensure the safety of emergency personnel.

The Situation and Monitoring Room remained operational throughout the emergency, monitoring the operation and issuing progress reports informed by data provided by Province Boards and the ECU 911 Integrated Security System.

A national delegate was present throughout for monitoring purposes. National Society authorities ordered a halt to activities at ERC Headquarters in order to ensure the safety of workers who were not directly involved in the institution's emergency response. This decision facilitated the evacuation of active personnel on site, at the time, to Pichincha Province Board premises on two separate occasions.

After mobilizations ended, as well as alerts by several social actors regarding new potential mobilizations, Provincial Boards and Headquarters began a process to evaluate the intervention, plan a long-term scenario, and to implement activities to prepare personnel for new, similar scenarios in the coming months.