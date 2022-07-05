Ecuador: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation MDREC020

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since mid-June 2022, various social groups and labour associations maintained a national strike demanding reductions in fuel prices, economic relief for indebted families, fair prices for agricultural products, employment and labour rights, security, and protection. Thousands of people have mobilized around the country, blocking roads and main supply routes.

Although the mobilizations began peacefully in the provinces of Sucumbíos, Cotopaxi, Pastaza, and Los Ríos the situation deteriorated rapidly. On 17 June 2022, the Presidency of the Republic issued an Executive Decree No. 455 declaring a State of Exception1 due to severe internal commotion in the provinces of Cotopaxi, Imbabura and Pichincha and the curfew in the city of Quito.

On 24 June 2022, the Confederation of Nationalities, and Indigenous Peoples of the Ecuadorian Coast (CONAICE), the Confederation of the Peoples of the Kichwa Nationality of Ecuador (ECUARUNARI), the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuadorian Amazon, organizations of students, teachers, peasants, carriers, among other civil and social organizations, joined the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), mobilization with a national strike.

The protests have taken place in 22 provinces and more than 70 cantons with more than 70 concentration points and road blockades. The presence of protesters being more representative in the provinces of Imbabura, Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Bolívar, Tungurahua, Chimborazo, Azuay, Pastaza, and Guayas. Additionally, in the case of Sucumbíos, the protesters have focused their interest on occupying the building of the Limoncocha Oil Station. As a result of these demonstrations, public and private property damage and people detained and injured have been reported by media and social media. According to a rapid assessment of the situation from the Ecuadorian Red Cross, it is estimated that around 52,000 people are affected at the national level, corresponding to protesters, who are more exposed to risk. According to data provided by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), there have been 280 people injured, five deaths, eight missing people, and 158 detained in different parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Government reports, an estimated 100 police officers and 25 military personnel were injured in the conflicts.

On 24 June 2022, the riots intensified, causing an increase in the number of injured people. As a result, the Ecuadorian Red Cross (ERC), although it was already aiding and monitoring the situation, deployed its response operations, mobilizing personnel and resources to assist the affected people, thus beginning its activities in the emergency.

Based on the high demand for assistance the ERC provided to the population (table 1 and graph 2), the ERC has scaled up its response to continuing to support the affected people for the duration of this event.

On 30 June 2022, CONAIE decided to end the strike, as they had discussions with the national government and agreed on some actions. A dialogue table was established, which will last 90 days to deal with the public demands. The alert for new mobilizations is maintained in case the dialogue fails.