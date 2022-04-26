Ecuador: Child and Youth Protection and response to GBV Infographic 2021

To addressing Gender based Violence, in 2021 UNHCR and partners provided individual support to 1462 PoCs survivors/at risk of GBV, which included identification, provision of legal, psychological, and social services as well as 400 cases of GBV have been reported and referred to safe shelter. This support also included the improvement of infrastructure and provision of equipment to promote safe and biosafety conditions that guarantee decent and timely services to the PoCs.

UNHCR and partners trained 6851 persons on GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response, PEAS, Gender and Diversities, including partners, government, community organizations and UNHCR staffs. Additionally, other activities highlighted were developing PSEA capacities, strengthening of health services for survivors, community engagement, analysis of the impact of Digital Gender Violence on the population of concern, and work with LGBTIQ+ persons.

In the area of child protection, the main challenge has been to respond to situations of children and adolescents who have lost their family nuclei, i.e., unaccompanied and separated. In this regard, the identification of cases has been intensified, inter-institutional networks for response have been strengthened, guidelines and protocols for the comprehensive care of these cases have been developed in support of the MIES, case management processes have been implemented, and the best interest assessment has been implemented. 41% of these cases have been covered with complete evaluations. Safe spaces for building autonomy for unaccompa- nied adolescents have been strengthened, as well as actions aimed at improving the participation of adolescents and young people.