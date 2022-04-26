Ecuador: Cash-based Intervention Year 2021

This infographic reflects the number of monetary transactions done in the different response area where UNHCR implemented cash-based intervention (CBI) throughout 2021.

The cash assistance was provided through the different UNHCR implementing partners (HIAS, NRC, FUDELA, AVSI, CARE, AISOS, ALDHEA, FMS) using both multipurpose cash grants (MPG) and sectorial cash.

UNHCR implements cash-based programmes as a modality of protection response to People of Concern (PoC). The use of cash supports the capacity of PoC to satisfy in a more dignified manner a wide range of needs including food, water, health, shelter, documentation, education, livelihoods among others. UNHCR and its partners implement cash-based interventions through different delivery mechanisms such as card-less ATM withdrawals, prepaid cards, over-the-counter and bank transfers. In addition, UNHCR is gradually introducing the use of biometrics through the payment cycle, which allows the reduction of duplications increasing the efficiency in the use of money.

UNHCR coordinates the implementation of the multipurpose cash grants with the sister agencies WFP and UNICEF under the UN Common Cash Statement (UNCCS).