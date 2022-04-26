Ecuador: Attention to Specific Protection Needs Infographic 2021

An accurate implementation of our Age, Gender and Diversity policy is essential to ensure that the persons who need specific and tailored support are identified and properly assisted. In 2021, we have ensured extensive outreach activities, enabling 14’997 persons participated in pacific coexistence projects or community initiatives.

These initiatives, coupled with reinforced community-based referral and protection mechanisms, have been crucial to identify 97,015 persons with specific needs. Among them, 25,723 have accessed to a case management plan, including 636 LGBTIQ+ people with multiple specific needs. In addition, 3,269 had a targeted psychosocial support. Furthermore, 136 persons have received support though connectivity, which became a prerequisite to access to some essential services such as school, civil registry, and asylum procedures.