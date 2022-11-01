Economic Inclusion and Livelihoods for Refugees

1. Strategy

Upon arriving at a new country, the opportunity to work and earn a daily living is one of the most effective protection tools for refugees. UNHCR’s work in this area is guided by several basic principles, including protection, diversity, equality, access and sustainability. In Ecuador, the UN Refugee Agency aims at helping refugees and others forcibly displaced improve their income generation in conditions of dignity to promote their integration into the Ecuadorian socioeconomic fabric, achieving selfsufficiency and resilience. This strategy includes:

Supporting equal access to financial services and productive resources to respond to both immediate and long-term needs

Strengthening capabilities and supporting people gain the skills and competencies they need in line with labour and business markets

Assisting in setting up and running businesses while fostering employability opportunities in inclusive markets

Supporting people in engaging in circular economies, accessing green jobs and promoting green entrepreneurship

For the implementation of the strategy, UNHCR Ecuador works together with partners, specialized institutions, and the public and private sectors, generating synergies and complementarity, incorporating refugees into existing services and avoiding creating parallel systems.

Refugee self-sufficiency:

• Alleviates the pressure on the country of asylum by reducing the dependency of refugees on assistance.

• Boosts refugees’ dignity and confidence by giving them greater control over their daily lives, as well as hope for the future.

• Contributes to building resilience and sustained results over time, as refugees are better prepared for the challenges of durable solutions