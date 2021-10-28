Climate risk country profile: Ecuador

This paper assesses a climate risk country profile for Ecuador. With its wide range of climate zones, Ecuador has an extraordinary array of geographical systems, which range from high altitude glaciers to tropical rain forests in the Amazon upper tributaries to dry tropical forest on the Pacific Coast, as well as an insular outpost in the Pacific with the Galapagos Islands. Many of Ecuador’s systems are highly vulnerable and already have shown great sensitivity to climate variability and long-term change. Ecuador’s ecosystems provide a range of environmental services that are critical to rural livelihoods and urban welfare. As these systems come under pressure from altered climate patters as well as other direct and indirect factors (i.e., deforestation, agricultural and livestock practices), it is likely they will deteriorate due and the quality of environmental goods and services will also decrease.

The recommendations the paper concludes with include: