Dominican Rep. + 1 more
WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, September 2021
In numbers
USD 3.3 m six months (October 2021 - March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 36% of total
USD 462,826 cash-based transfers made
65,433 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021
Operational Updates
- WFP Country Director met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, the Social Protection Programme (Supérate), and the Emergency Operations Center. WFP advocated to enhance disaster risk reduction and improve food security levels, as well as offered support to Government with the implementation of the recently launched digital agenda.
- At the USA/BHA Annual Partners Meeting in the Dominican Republic, WFP presented advancements on projects aimed at improving emergency preparedness and readiness at the national and local level, as well as enhancing the capacities to activate the Humanitarian Corridor.
- WFP hosted ECHO’s regional team on a monitoring visit to assess the progress made in the implementation of the current project focused in adapting the humanitarian response to anticipate, prepare and respond to rapidly intensifying and slow onset climate shocks.
- WFP participated in a virtual event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Dominican Republic, where the Ambassador and the Director of the Social Protection Programme (Supérate) highlighted the importance of the partnership with WFP to assist the population most affected by COVID-19, with fortified nutritious food.
- WFP supported the Ministry of Agriculture and the Technical Secretariat for Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security in their active participation in the Food Systems Summit, confirming the government's commitment to improve food systems.
- WFP participated at the Ministry of Health’s event, Walking for Health, to promote healthy habits and nudge for social behavior change in communities suffering from the double burden of malnutrition.