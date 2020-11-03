WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, September 2020

In numbers

US$ 13.4 m six-month net funding requirements

31.5 MT of food assistance distributed.

1,635 people assisted.

Operational updates

• Within the framework of the Caribbean Humanitarian Corridors project, funded by ECHO, WFP began the construction of an humanitarian warehouse for the Dominican Red Cross, with capacity to store non-food items for emergency response for 5,000 families

• As part of the project ''Strengthening the Emergency Preparedness and Response Capacity of the Dominican Republic'', funded by BHA/OFDA, WFP delivered telecommunications equipment to the Dominican Red Cross.

• WFP completed the Drought Resilience project, implemented with FAO, Plan International and Oxfam. Results include the creation of standard operating protocols (SOP) for communication, surveillance, preparation and response to emergencies caused by drought.

• WFP designed a pilot to activate a forecastbased financing mechanism model through cash-based transfers, for the Yaque del Norte river basin. This process integrates the main forecast, warning and response entities.

• Together with Oxford Policy Management, WFP prepared a document on social protection system’s response to COVID-19, detailing best practices of different institutions and indicating which issues should be further addressed. Public institutions within the social protection system participated in this process, along with other agencies of the United Nations system forming part of the adaptive social protection group coordinated by WFP.

• With WFP technical support, the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products published the second monitoring reports on the quality control system for fortified rice produced in country. These reports seek to generate relevant information to support dialogue between the Dominican government and the national producers of rice, as well as to introduce adjustments to the enrichment process.

• WFP trained World Vision technicians on nutrition emergency assistance intervention to vulnerable populations, funded by CICETE. In addition, 35 new technicians from the National Health Service received training on the nutrition component implemented by the PROSOLI program with WFP support throughout the country.

• The preliminary report of the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) study was finalized and is currently awaiting to be validated by the government.

The report seeks to explain the nutritional gaps among the population in certain contexts, in addition to identifying the barriers to adequate consumption.