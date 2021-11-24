WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 150,159 cash-based transfers made

USD 3 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 35% of total

33,222 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• Together with the Dominican Red Cross, WFP inaugurated a warehouse supporting the Humanitarian Logistics Corridor to respond to climate shocks and emergencies in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and other neighbouring countries. The event was attended by senior government officials, humanitarian partners and donors.

• The Vice-President of the Dominican Republic received a visit from WFP’s Country Director.

Discussion revolved around national challenges and the need for joint efforts regarding food insecurity, disaster risk reduction, malnutrition, and food systems.

• The Ministry of Health invited WFP to participate in a community-based activity in Monte Cristi, a locality affected by the double burden of malnutrition, as part of the national initiative to promote healthy nutritional habits.

• WFP held a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development to discuss WFP’s role in food security and nutrition, as well as climate change initiatives to support the country’s development and resilience.

• As part of celebrations for World Food Day,

WFP Country Director met with congresswoman Soraya Suarez, Coordinator of the Parliamentary Front Against Hunger, to exchange ideas and actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger.

• WFP hosted a meeting with the Director of the National Social Registry (SIUBEN) to support the implementation of the digital agenda, including web mapping and interoperability of data bases.

• WFP received a mission from the Technology Division of the Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean to help strengthen national telecommunications capacities of the national Emergency Operations Centre (COE) and assess opportunities for technology innovations in emergencies.