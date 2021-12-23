WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.7 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 59% of total

Operational Updates

Dominican Republic’s First Lady received WFP to advocate and to raise awareness on the Food Security and Nutrition situation in the country, and WFP’s mandate to provide technical support on humanitarian assistance and disaster risk reduction.

WFP’s Country Director and the technical team held high level meetings with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Agriculture, Customs and Port Authorities, to activate the mechanisms of the Humanitarian Corridor to deliver assistance to Haiti.

WFP was invited to the National Congress of Agriculture and Smallholders. WFP Country Director and Regional Nutrition Advisor presented WFP’s analysis on COVID-19’s impact, highlighting challenges and opportunities in working together on the links between climate change, food security and food systems.

WFP and the Social Protection Programme, Supérate, hosted a high-level and technical meeting to discuss the development of a pilot to improve social protection mechanisms that are nutrition sensitive, and include adaptive mechanisms to climate shocks and emergencies, and a strong monitoring and evaluation component.

WFP hosted a regional training with the National Social Registry Institution (SIUBEN) to improve their technical capacity on web mapping with the improvement of data management and visualisation. The workshop concluded with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between both organisations to continue the support to SIUBEN, particularly for the implementation of the Digital Agenda.

WFP’s Country Director participated as a speaker at the second WFP Global Meeting on South-South and Triangular Cooperation to present Dominican Republic’s experience and lessons learnt in the two phases of the project implemented during 2021.

WFP supported the National Consultation for the reform of the legal and institutional framework for disaster risk management led by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development.