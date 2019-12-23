WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, November 2019

In numbers

150.75 mt of food assistance distributed

92,681 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP is working with the Government to improve the design of shock responsive social protection response modalities.

• WFP, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Dominican Red Cross held a retreat to develop the 2020 action plan for the joint project “Improving Humanitarian Response and Corridors in the Caribbean”. The plan focuses on (a) Strengthening capacities and coordination among both, national government response and social protection institutions, for a more efficient end to end supply chain management; (b)

Improving emergency preparedness and response capacities of the Dominican Red Cross; and (c)

Enabling and enhancing a humanitarian corridor to facilitate binational and regional humanitarian response from the Dominican Republic.

• WFP participated in the 7th Forecast-Based Financing (FbF) dialogue platform organized jointly with the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German Red Cross, and IFRC. The conference connected scientists, humanitarians, donors and Governments.

• The Vice-presidency, the business alliance “Sanar una Nación”, the National Council for Food Sovereignty, Food Security and Nutrition (CONASSAN) and WFP have established the National Zero Hunger Movement for social empowerment towards zero hunger and healthier eating habits. Within this movement, these institutions are working on a communication campaign for digital, community engagement, and a zero-hunger recipe book.

• WFP, Oxfam, the National Emergency Commission, the European Union Delegation, and the National Bureau for Multilateral Cooperation held a Humanitarian Fair with over 100 representatives of government authorities, civil society, private sector and international cooperation actors. The fair aimed to showcase the Disaster Risk Reduction projects funded by the European Union and ECHO, present best practices and generate dialogue and collaboration among the different projects.

• WFP and the national programme Progresando con Solidaridad (PROSOLI) assisted 63,028 children between 6 and 59 months; 4,021 pregnant and nursing women and 25,632 elderly with 150.75 metric tons of specialized nutritious food