WFP Dominican Republic Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 0.9 m six months (June - November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 11 percent of total

USD 0.3 m of cash assistance distributed

89,805 people assisted* in May 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization participated in the eighth meeting of National Council for Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security to discuss the progress and way forward of the National Plan for Food Security and Nutrition Sovereignty.

In line with South-South and Triangular Cooperation, WFP welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation and the National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru, to share experiences and lessons learned on the design and implementation of emergency-responsive social protection systems.

WFP together with the Ministry of Health celebrated the graduation of the Nutrition Diploma’s first cohort. The six-month programme was prepared to improve knowledge of public health personnel and technicians in food security and nutrition.

WFP and the Social Beneficiary Registry (known as SIUBEN, for its Spanish acronym) jointly launched a web-based mapping platform, DATOS SIUBEN, where socioeconomic indicators and demographic variables can be explored and visualized at provincial and municipal levels. This will enhance government capacities for better data management and informed decision-making.

WFP together with Ministry of Agriculture, National Institute of Vocational Technical Training as well as the local partner Clínica de Familia and a private sector partner, started an organic and hydroponic farming workshop in La Romana Province to increase livelihoods and nutritional resilience of vulnerable populations.

WFP carried out various activities within the Forecast Based Financing project: checking on the technological infrastructure and telecommunication equipment of the National Meteorological Office; capacity strengthening for Mitigation and Response committee; meetings with local government and community leaders in Castañuelas and Monte Cristi Provinces.

In preparation for the hurricane season, WFP continued coordinating the working group for the Social Protection Emergency Vouchers. Government entities including Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, Social Subsidy Administration, Supérate, and SIUBEN worked together to design an implementation plan for the delivery of emergency vouchers.